Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group comprises 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.27% of Capital City Bank Group worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CCBG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,542. The company has a market cap of $479.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

