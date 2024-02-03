CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,930 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.79. 1,833,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,682. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.