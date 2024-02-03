Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

