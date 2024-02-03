CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $7.67 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $782.04 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $7.67 or 0.00017809 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,040.46 or 0.99976642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010685 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00176544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003430 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.79915593 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,051,825.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

