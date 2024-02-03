Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $317.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

