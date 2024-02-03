CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $213.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $233.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

