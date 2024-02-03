CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $213.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CDW stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $233.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CDW Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.