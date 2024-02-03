Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $40.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $67,832,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

