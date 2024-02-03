Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.39.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

