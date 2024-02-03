Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 31,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 175,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LEU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.