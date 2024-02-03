Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Century Communities worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 379,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

