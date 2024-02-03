Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.0% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FLO opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.