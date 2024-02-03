Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $446.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.46 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

