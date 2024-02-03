Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 23rd

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

