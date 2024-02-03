Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

