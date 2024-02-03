Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $99.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

