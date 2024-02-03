CIBC Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$97.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.45.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.36. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.