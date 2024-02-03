Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

