Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 290,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

