Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on C. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.