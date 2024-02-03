Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $362.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

