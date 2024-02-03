Civeo Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Civeo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.16. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Civeo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

