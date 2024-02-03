Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 588.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 218.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,972 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

