Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

