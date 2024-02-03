Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 295.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ATI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

