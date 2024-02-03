Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

VEEV stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

