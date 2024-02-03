Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

OWL opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

