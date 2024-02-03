Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

