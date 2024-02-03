Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 308.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EZU stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.