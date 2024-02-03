Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.85. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

