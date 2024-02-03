Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.