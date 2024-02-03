Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 315.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.

Clorox Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

