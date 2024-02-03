CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in CMS Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

