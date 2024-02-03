Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000.

XCEM stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $296.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

