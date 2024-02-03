Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

