Columbia Sportswear Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

