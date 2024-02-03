Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

CBSH opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

