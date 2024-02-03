Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 23,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 858,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

