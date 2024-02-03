CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. CommScope has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

