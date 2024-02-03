Comparing TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) & Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Group and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Group N/A N/A N/A Ranpak -7.72% -4.21% -2.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Group and Ranpak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ranpak $326.50 million 1.04 -$41.40 million ($0.31) -13.29

Analyst Recommendations

TFF Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ranpak.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TFF Group and Ranpak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranpak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ranpak has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Ranpak’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranpak is more favorable than TFF Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Ranpak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ranpak beats TFF Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods. It also offers end-of-line packaging automation products, which help end users automate the void filling and box closure processes after product packing is complete. The company sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

