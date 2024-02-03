CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. CONMED also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

CONMED Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 1,472,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. CONMED has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

