CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.340-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.400 EPS.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 1,472,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,897. CONMED has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CONMED by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in CONMED by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CONMED by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CONMED by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.