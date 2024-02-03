Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Corteva also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,392. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

