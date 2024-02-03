CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $94.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.94 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

