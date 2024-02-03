Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $709.48. 2,377,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $714.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.27 and its 200 day moving average is $593.94.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.