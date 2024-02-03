Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

