Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.02 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.