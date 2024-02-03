Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.02 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

