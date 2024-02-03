Creditcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.63 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.96 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

