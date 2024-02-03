Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 387,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 172,729 shares.The stock last traded at $25.96 and had previously closed at $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.