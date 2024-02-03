Critical Contrast: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.37 billion 1.43 $902.60 million ($0.07) -46.86 Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 5.88 -$12.64 million $0.17 126.41

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

76.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -857.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 588.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 5 6 2 0 1.77 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -2.40% -0.39% -0.17% Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Medical Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

