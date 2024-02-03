CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $303.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,058.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

